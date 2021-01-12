Louisiana had more of consumer and corporate migration out of state but was among the 25 states listed as a balanced migration, national moving company Allied Van Lines reported.

The state had 44.9% of its moves inbound with 55.1% leaving, according the company’s annual Magnet States Report, which showed that many people across the country moved for work despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The report also listed the most popular locations people move to and from in the state’s’ top metros. In Lafayette, people moving often came from Houston, Washington, D.C.; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Santa Rosa, California; and Anaheim, California.

People leaving Lafayette often moved to Houston, the Tampa, Florida, region; Oklahoma City; Corpus Christi, Texas; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Houston was also the top location for people moving to or from Baton Rouge, the report indicated.

The top five destination states for corporate moves were Texas, California, Illinois, Florida and North Carolina, the report indicated, with Houston being the top destination city for the second straight year.

For consumer moves, the top destination states were Florida, Texas, California, Arizona and North Carolina with Austin, Texas, being the top destination city for consumers two years in a row.

The report aligned with Census Bureau data that indicated counties in the South and West lead the country in population growth.