The Red Roof Inn along the University Avenue exit on Interstate 10 has changed hands, with the sellers dispensing of it at a 14% markdown from when it last sold four and a half years ago.
Suhriday LLC acquired the property this month for $1.8 million from Iowa LA Properties LLC, which bought it in June 2015 for $2.1 million.
Attempts to reach representatives of the buyers and sellers were unsuccessful on Friday.
The motel in the 1700 block of north University Avenue is not subject to additional hotel occupancy and sales taxes that may take effect along the University Avenue corridor later this year as part of a newly formed economic development district.
The University Avenue Gateway Economic Development District, one of five new districts the now-dissolved City-Parish Council created last month, generally stretches from Renaud Street to Jeanne Street. The Red Roof Inn is within those boundaries, but it was excluded from the district, most likely because it is home to a registered voter.
That is one of three criteria that city planners used to exclude properties from the new districts, the legitimacy of which are being challenged in court by a group of business people. Also excluded from the districts were properties deemed residential or vacant.