What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on items you should know about and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
The holy trinity is a basis of Cajun cooking, and this Acadiana small businessman’s idea of making that step easier is catching on.
Tim Bellard’s Zydeco Chop Chop is dehydrated bell pepper, celery and onion mix. It even comes with the parsley, pepper and garlic. He started making his product at his house in 2008 but started his business in 2014, Bellard said. It's Cajun in a pinch, according to its website.
He recognized that while people may love creating Cajun cuisine, the process of cutting and cost of buying fresh trinity mix can be a drag.
“It’s all ready to go,” he said. “In today’s world, everybody just wants easy and quick. The mother with three kids in every sport — you ain’t got time to be cutting up all that stuff.”
He decided to bring his product to market after his friends and family encouraged him. They believed he had a quality product. Not long after that, his product hit the shelves of Albertsons, Rouses Markets, Super 1 Foods and independent shops in Acadiana, Bellard said.
Bellard comes from a long line of small business owners. His father created Bellard’s Poultry, a chicken distributor, 58 years ago. When Bellard is not working on growing Zydeco Chop Chop, he’s working for his father’s business, which he now operates.
His product has become popular outside of Acadiana, Bellard said. He sends it to California and Texas. He currently working on getting a distributor to grow his market in the Lone Star state.
“I was hoping and working hard to get here,” Bellard said. “It took me years, but I worked, I kept hustling and working and working and I’ve seen some success but not overnight.”