As a young man, Lafayette native Rex Moroux’s poetic bent carried him to Los Angeles to write for a playhouse. A dream led him to buy an inexpensive guitar and illumine his words through singing and songwriting.

His career in the music industry took off and his work climbed the charts. Moroux’s quick mind also landed him a spot on America’s favorite quiz show, Jeopardy, which aired on April 23, 2018.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Moroux talked about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

While Moroux still plays music when he has the time, he is now back in Lafayette as the married father of three children and working as a commercial sales and leasing agent with Scout Real Estate.

While the odds of being selected to compete on Jeopardy are tougher than being accepted to Harvard Law School, it wasn’t his first time on a national game show. In the early 2000s, he was a contestant on Win Ben Stein’s Money.