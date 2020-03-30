Every idea for a business should start with a clear mission statement.
Rodney and Laurel Hess, vice-president and president of Rally Marketing, talked about that important detail for anyone considering becoming an entrepreneur along with other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The coupled started the company in 2016, and today Rally Marketing works closely with clients to focus on clear, concise online content. They counsel businesses to “simplify their message to its absolute core and make it as short as possible, which is hard to do.”
Many business owners know that they want to make money but they haven’t fine-tuned their business idea.
“Start with your mission statement, and then you can move toward that with intention," Rodney Hess said. "If something you’re doing doesn’t feel right, you shouldn’t be doing it. Simplify your message to its absolute core; you only need to post focused, clear content.”
Rally Marketing was formed as an offshoot of its Lafayette-based sister company, Comit Developers, and has nine team members in addition to Rodney and Laurel.
Laurel Hess recently launched hampr, an on-demand laundry service.
