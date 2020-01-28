Swiss helicopter manufacturer Kopter, which established a North American home at the former Bell Helicopter facility in Lafayette last year, has been bought by Italian aerospace and defense group Leonardo, which has a support center in Broussard.
The $185 million deal, which includes additional earn-out mechanisms linked to milestones in the single-engine helicopter program, was announced in a press release late Tuesday afternoon. The acquisition is expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter and is expected to replace Leonardo's current plans to develop a new single-engine helicopter.
Kopter announced in May its plans to move into the former Bell facility, located near the Lafayette Regional Airport, with plans to hire 10 employees this year and 125 by 2025. The company would build the single-engine SH09 models through the Western Hemisphere.
Leonardo opened its Gulf of Mexico Support Center, 1036 QCP Park Drive just west of U.S. 90, in February. The company will employ 15 people and plans to double that total in five years.
The SH09 is a perfect fit for Leonardo’s product range, company officials said, and offers opportunities for future technological developments.
The single engine helicopter will bring new capabilities and modern design to the civil market with a most cost-effective and versatile platform, Leonardo officials said.
“By this deal we confirm our commitment to strengthening Leonardo’s core business and sustaining our leadership in key areas," Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said. "With this acquisition, we will bring on board innovative skills and technologies that will complement our own and will also contribute to keeping us at the forefront of innovation and competitiveness whilst maintaining our financial solidity.”
Because Leonardo is interested in the development of the SH09, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development Don Pierson said he and his staff is monitoring developments. He does not expect this to affect the new facility or the employees in Lafayette.
"We're just learning of this and it's new to us, but we have no reason to believe this will disrupt any of the planned operations Kopter has for Lafayette," Pierson said.