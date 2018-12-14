Eunice native Lesley Tilley has been named vice president of operations at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Tilley first joined the Lake in 1994 as a registered nurse before serving as a case manager, director of medical management and a divisional director of nursing and developing the palliative care services section. She then worked for Amedisys and returned to roles within the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, where she worked with inpatient hospital care management teams. She received her bachelor’s and master’s in nursing from Loyola University New Orleans.

Crop consultant Earl Garber, of Basile, was presented the Rice Industry Award at this month's USA Rice Outlook Conference, and Louisianians Justin Nix, of Maurice, and Michael Durand, of St. Martinville, were among participants chosen for the 30th Rice Leadership Development class.

Garber has farmed rice and sweet potatoes, worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service and was a crop consultant for G&H Seed for 16 years. Garber, a past president of the National Association of Conservation Districts, has received several state and national awards for his conservation work.

The LSU Alumni Association global board of directors has elected as president Beverly Shea, a community volunteer in New Iberia who serves on the Shadows-on-the-Teche Council and the Parish Foundation.