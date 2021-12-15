Independent bookstore Alexander Books will close its location on Johnston Street and operate online, owners said Wednesday.
The store has had “countless hardships” over the past two years and will close the location at 2116 Johnston St. on Jan. 28, owners said in a Facebook post.
The store opened in November 2018 after owners Camille and Dylan Simon, Alexis and Will Premeaux and Jori Bercier bought the business and moved it from the previous location at 2001 W. Congress St.
“It is due to countless hardships that have been endured on an economic, social and personal front over the past two years that we have chosen to make this tough decision,” the post read. “We truly believe in the mission of Alexander Books and hope that the name will continue in some way. Alexander Books would not be the space and culture it is known as, without the community that has held it up over all these years.”
The group bought the store from longtime owner Barbara Alexander, who sold it following the death of her husband.