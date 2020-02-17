A proposal for national discount grocer Aldi to open a Lafayette store is on the agenda for the Lafayette city planning commission’s 5 p.m. meeting Monday.
Proposed for a location near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Curran Lane, developers are seeking a preliminary plat approval and an extension of Curran Lane near Orgeron Drive, according to the commission’s agenda. The property is nearly 10 acres.
Aldi specializes in only fast-moving grocery items instead of the wide variety carried in traditional supermarkets. A typical Aldi will carry about 1,300 items stocked on four or five aisles with spacious checkouts and without services like a pharmacy or in-store bank.
Customers can bring their own shopping bags or buy reusable ones from the store. They also must pay a quarter for a shopping cart, but the coin is refunded upon the cart’s return to the storefront.
The store also offers 70 varieties of produce and healthy alternatives, including its Fit & Active brand of products that are low in fat and sodium, the organic SimplyNature products and the liveGfree line of gluten-free products.
The property is owned by the Hernandez Family Irrecovable Trust, which announced a 6,200-square-feet shopping center under construction on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in October will feature up to five retail units along with a new location for La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant and Cantina.
Wagner said there are about half as many people employed in oil and gas here now than there were in 2013 when the industry was riding much higher oil prices.
energy is not the driving force in the local economy that it once was. Things are changing, he said.
Wagner listed health care and education as probable growth areas for jobs in 2020.
