A proposal for national discount grocer Aldi to open a Lafayette store is on the agenda for the Lafayette city planning commission’s 5 p.m. meeting Monday.

Proposed for a location near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Curran Lane, developers are seeking a preliminary plat approval and an extension of Curran Lane near Orgeron Drive, according to the commission’s agenda. The property is nearly 10 acres.

Aldi specializes in only fast-moving grocery items instead of the wide variety carried in traditional supermarkets. A typical Aldi will carry about 1,300 items stocked on four or five aisles with spacious checkouts and without services like a pharmacy or in-store bank.

Customers can bring their own shopping bags or buy reusable ones from the store. They also must pay a quarter for a shopping cart, but the coin is refunded upon the cart’s return to the storefront.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The store also offers 70 varieties of produce and healthy alternatives, including its Fit & Active brand of products that are low in fat and sodium, the organic SimplyNature products and the liveGfree line of gluten-free products.

The property is owned by the Hernandez Family Irrecovable Trust, which announced a 6,200-square-feet shopping center under construction on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in October will feature up to five retail units along with a new location for La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant and Cantina.