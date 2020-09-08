The millage that is responsible for funding the recreation centers in the city of Lafayette is at the same level it was when it was established in 1961 and needs to be updated, State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, said.

Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Boudreaux, who was director of Lafayette's Parks and Recreation Dept. for 35 years, said the millage is paid only by those in the city of Lafayette and was enacted when the city had only five parks, two recreation centers and one golf course.

Today hat millage is expected to cover operations of 1,800 acres of park grounds which encompass 35 parks (28 in the city of Lafayette), three golf courses, 10 recreation centers, two tennis centers, five swimming pools and a campground.

In July, Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced, in order to cut costs, he was closing the Domingue Recreation Center, Heymann Park Recreation Center, J. Carlton James Activity Center and George Bowles Activity Center. Guillory suggested selling naming rights or public-private partnerships to keep them open and issued a request for proposals from outside entities to operate the centers.

Three non-profit agencies have submitted proposals to Lafayette Consolidated Government to operate recreation centers in north Lafayette.

Boudreaux noted that many families rely on the rec centers and parks, particularly in north Lafayette where transportation could be an obstacle. He challenged the parish council to be creative and establish a funding source to enable services to continue.

“How is Lafayette going to generate revenue to pay for parish needs?," he said. "The city of Lafayette cannot continue to sustain this effort.”