Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has named Kathleen Healy-Collier as president of the Our Lady of Lourdes, hospital officials announced Tuesday.

Healy-Collier, who will replace Bryan Lee, will oversee the 328-bed Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, Lourdes Physicians Group and other services at locations in Acadiana and will start Feb. 22.

She was recently chief operating officer at Hospital Sisters Health System St. John’s Hospital and St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

“Kathy brings an exceptional track-record of experiences both in leading large, acute care operations as well as developing strong physician relations in very competitive markets,” Franciscan president and CEO Richard Vath said. “As aligned as those skills are to this role, we are even more impressed with her commitment to Catholic health care. Kathy is an authentic and effective leader grounded in the values of serving those most in need.”

Healy-Collier’s career spans more than 20 years in operations roles, including her time as chief operating officer of the 650-bed Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama and as executive/administrative director, operations and systems at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for 15 years.

Specialties include key areas of finance, revenue cycle, technology and strategy, and she has served as teaching faculty for several health care graduate programs. She has a doctorate and master’s degree in health administration from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s from Saint Louis University.

“Kathy Healy-Collier is an exemplary leader, and I’m especially impressed by her commitment to the calling of Catholic health care,” Lourdes board chair Bryan Hanks said. “I am confident that our national search has brought us the best candidate and that our physicians and team members will continue their outstanding performance under her guidance.

Lee, who left last month for a position in Virginia, spent almost four years ago as president, helping OLOL expand its Acadiana footprint with the acquisition of Women’s & Children’s Hospital, opening an emergency room in Scott and four urgent care locations and further aligning with Lourdes Heart Hospital.