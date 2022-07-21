Wayne Couvillier, from left, Jesus Mtoro and Keith Blanchard with Aviation Exteriors Louisiana, which donated the labor and materials, work to re-paint the F9F-6 Navy jet on display outside the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park in New Iberia. Avation Exteriors, which specializes in painting commercial aircraft, said it will spend $2.5 million to expand its services to include aircraft maintenance and conversion services, a move that will create 100 new jobs.