The average sale price of a home in Acadiana jumped nearly $50,000 last month compared to last year, data shows.
The surging real estate market locally and in most major markets across the country thanks to plummeting interest rates has led to more purchasing power for buyers, said Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
The 534 homes sold in October sold at an average price of $236,264, a 19% bump from the $190,679 average price of homes sold in October 2019.
The biggest jump has come from outside Lafayette Parish: the 165 homes sold in October sold for an average price of $192,861, up from the $144,513 from a year ago.
The dollar amount in homes sold in the region his $126 million, which topped the previous highest total for October by over $25 million, Bacque noted. It also pushed the region over the $1 billion mark in November, the third straight time to reach that mark but the first time to reach it in November.
The number of homes sold overall dipped a bit in October to 535, still a record for the month but the lowest since the market started to heat up in June.
The number of homes outside Lafayette Parish dropped from 211 a year ago to 165 last month. In Lafayette Parish there were 370 homes sold, the lowest total since June but well above the 319 sold last year.
