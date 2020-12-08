The surging real estate market in Acadiana has renewed buyers’ interest in homes inside Lafayette Parish, data shows.
The 472 homes sold in Acadiana in November outpaced last year’s corresponding month for the sixth straight month with sales in Lafayette Parish leading the way, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
There were 319 sold in Lafayette Parish, up from 251 sold a year ago, but just 153 sold outside the parish after 157 were sold a year ago. So far this year sales are at 5,560 in Acadiana, up from 5,165 a year ago. In the outlying areas, sales this year are at 1,949, a drop from 2,019 a year ago.
It reverses a trend from recent years of rising sales in outlying parishes, which properties are significantly lower. In 2019 39% of homes were sold outside Lafayette Parish, up from 36% in 2018 and 33.6% in 2014.
“That means that the driving force of this year’s record home sales pace has been Lafayette Parish’s performance,” Bacque wrote.