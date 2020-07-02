The nearly $4 billion deal to combine Lafayette-based IberiaBank and First Horizon Bank headquartered in Tennessee has been completed.
The 133-year-old IberiaBank is expected to change its name to First Horizon in mid-2021. No changes to general business operations, signs, accounts, ATMs, and debit and credit cards are expected until the 2021 conversion, the companies said.
The purchase makes First Horizon Bank one of the largest financial services companies across the South and among the top 25 banks in the U.S. when ranked by deposits at $60 billion, with 460 banking centers across 11 states. The combined entity has $79 billion in assets.
First Horizon's headquarters in Memphis will remain and the company will have a regional office in New Orleans. First Horizon also expects to keep IberiaBank's existing downtown Lafayette office since it owns the property.
The CEO of IberiaBank, Daryl Bryd, becomes executive chairman of First Horizon for several years before he plans to step down and serve as a consultant, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show.
Under the terms of the agreement first announced in November, IberiaBank shareholders will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each IberiaBank share they own. About 56% of the combined company will be held by First Horizon shareholders and 44% by IberiaBank shareholders. Shareholders of both companies approved the deal in April and the Federal Reserve Board approved it June 16.
The new board of directors will have 17 members — nine from First Horizon and eight from IberiaBank, which was ranked as the largest bank headquartered in Louisiana.
The companies expect to save $170 million as a result of combining operations — about 50% of which stem from staffing efficiencies and eliminating back-office redundancies and small overlap of branches in some markets.
Most of First Horizon’s branch presence is in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. IberiaBank is primarily in Gulf Coast states from Texas to Florida and in Arkansas.
The merger culminates a period of growth for IberiaBank ushered in by Byrd. Byrd, a former executive with New Orleans-based First Commerce Corp., joined IberiaBank in 1999, shortly after Bank One acquired First Commerce.
Under Byrd’s leadership, IberiaBank took aggressive steps to diversify and expand, acquiring smaller banks and moving into markets such as Arkansas and Florida. Through about two dozen acquisitions, Byrd is often credited with steering the bank from obscurity to a major regional player.
"With the incredible legacies of both organizations as our foundation, we plan to combine the best of both companies to position us for success in this rapidly evolving world," Byrd said of the merger with First Horizon.
IberiaBank had more than 3,100 employees as of September 2019; First Horizon has more than 5,500 employees.
There are 1,200 IberiaBank employees in Louisiana: 515 in New Orleans, 342 in Lafayette, 115 in Baton Rouge, 122 in New Iberia, 77 in Lake Charles, 45 in Monroe and 37 in Shreveport.
First Horizon also expects to continue charitable contributions in Louisiana, with plans for a new foundation for which $20 million is allocated.
IberiaBank has the largest share of the market in the Lafayette metro area, according to FDIC reports, along with 17 offices. As of June 2019, it had just under 33% of all deposits in the area, three times the market share of Chase Bank, which was second-highest. It has the fifth-highest percent of the market in both the Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets, FDIC data shows.
First Horizon has said it plans to invest in high growth markets such as New Orleans; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Houston and Dallas; Atlanta; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.
"The combined company's enhanced scale, diversified business model and expertise in financial services uniquely position us to better serve our clients and communities, accelerate our growth and create long-term shareholder value," said Bryan Jordan, president and CEO of First Horizon.