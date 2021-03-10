A Houston-based pizza company will open a Lafayette location in the former Chopsticks Fresh Asian Cuisine.

Crust Pizza Co., which specializes in Chicago-style thin crust pizza, will move into the space at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 101, the company announced on its website.

The franchised company, which has nine locations in the Houston area, also plans to open locations in Moss Bluff and Baton Rouge as part of an plan to open eight locations this year. It first opened in 2011 in The Woodlands, Texas.

Customers can gourmet pizzas, with a new featured pizza each month, or build their own. It also offers salads, pastas, subs and desserts.

“It’s unbelievable to see how this business has not only grown but developed into exactly what we hoped it would – a welcoming, neighborhood spot where guests can enjoy quality pizza without sacrificing great atmosphere,” co-founder Mark Rasberry said. “We’ve been strategic about our growth for that very reason, and we’re confident our upcoming locations will uphold that standard.”

Chopsticks, which opened in 2018, closed last spring at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.