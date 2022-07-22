One third of all homes listed for sale in the Lafayette region have lowered their price as a result of a cooling market, economist Gary Wagner said.
The real estate market is cooling in the region and across the country as interest rates are rising and home prices are escalating. The price cuts does not necessarily mean prices are going down, Wagner noted, but it could mean that owners priced the properties a little too aggressively in the current market.
Real estate prices continued an upward trend last month in Lafayette Parish as the average sale price last month topped $304,000 while the median sale price was over $250,000. It pushed the average sale price for the year to $281,045, up 11% from a year ago.
The number of homes sold last month in Lafayette Parish dropped 27%. In Acadiana, total homes sold dropped nearly 30%.
“We’re seeing a significant slowdown nationally and locally as well,” said Wagner, who spoke during Thursday’s Lunch N Learn event hosted by the Downtown Development Authority. “I think given the expected increase in interest rates, we’re likely going to see a further slowdown in economic activity in the second half of the year.”
Every state had home price growth of over 10% last year, Wagner said.