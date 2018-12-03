A child and family therapy center opened Friday in Opelousas that aims to meet the mental health needs of children and adults.
Pivotal Moments Counseling and Therapy, 119 W. Vine St., caters to children as young as 5 and will seek to help anyone regardless of their age. CEO Scholar Jenkins said the agency can help in a number of ways.
"You gotta look at the crime rates," she said. "We can help. Kids don't have an outlet. Most people can't talk to their families, but they might open up to a stranger."
Jenkins has been in the mental health profession for 13 years and has run her own company since 2015, and the company has two other locations in in Scott and Jefferson Davis Parish. She has 20 licensed counselors on staff.
