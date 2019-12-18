The owner of Freedom Care Wash 10 Minute Oil Change & Carwash has sold the building and the lot for just under $2 million, court records show.
Koury Ortega, who owns the business at 2213 Kaliste Saloom Road, sold it to a Rockville Centre, New York-based company for $1,904,762, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. The buyer, listed as T5 LA LLC, is not listed in the secretary of state's database of business filings.
Ortega opened the business in 2005, according to its website.