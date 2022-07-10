When Yvette Girouard was first hired as head coach at what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana, she had no scholarships to offer and had uniforms made from the discarded warmups from the men’s basketball team.
Girouard, who was paid a part-time salary of $3,000, had to keep her job at her family’s restaurant, Ton’s Drive-In in Broussard, to make ends meet. It took her 10 years, but she eventually landed a full-time salary, scholarships for players and eventually over 700 wins in her time with the Ragin’ Cajuns softball program, including three trips to the Women’s College World Series.
Girouard talked about her coaching career with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently. You can listen to their conversation here.
In no time, her teams grew in national stature and became popular with sports fans. Yet even with their success, she had to raise approximately $85,000 a year from supporters to cover the cost of operations, team travel, umpire fees, uniforms, and dirt and seed for the field.
LSU eventually courted Yvette to become its head softball coach. On their third attempt to offer her the head softball coaching position, she finally relented but admitted the decision was difficult. She had turned down offers from schools in Texas, Tennessee, Minnesota and Washington.
LSU also quadrupled her salary. In her 11 seasons with the Tigers, her teams made it to 10 NCAA tournaments and won three SEC championships.