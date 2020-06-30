The Lafayette area added 6,600 jobs from April to May as more businesses reopened from the COVID-19 shutdown but remains 20,600 jobs behind last year's figure, state data shows.

Overall, the state added 32,800 jobs month-to-month, bringing the total number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana to nearly 1.76 million, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That’s still 236,000, or 11.9%, fewer jobs than there were in May 2019. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

The data was based off surveys taken by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics during the week of May 10. That was the same week that Gov. John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana into Phase I of recovery from the pandemic, which allowed businesses to again offer sit-down dining, and let salons, gyms, shopping malls, casinos and barber shops reopen at 25% capacity.

Stephen Barnes, an associate professor and director of the University of Louisiana Lafayette’s Blanco Public Policy Center, who tracks the state’s unemployment figures, said the economy did improve from April to May as more businesses were able to reopen. However, Barnes said the size of the increase may not be as much as what Monday’s numbers suggested.

While the BLS survey shows there were 236,000 fewer jobs in Louisiana in early May than the year before, at the same time, about 320,000 residents were collecting continued unemployment benefits. “That’s almost an extra 100,000 people on unemployment,” he said. The sheer size of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic makes it hard to measure, he said.

BLS officials had said the national numbers for May were skewed by workers who were classified as employed but absent from work, a designation that normally applies to people who are on sick leave or vacation. In reality they weren’t working because of the coronavirus. That misclassification could have affected the Louisiana numbers, Barnes said.

“I hate to be too critical of the better data sources, but this is a little bit of a reminder that this is a big enough economic turn where some of the go-to data sources are having a hard time measuring it,” he said. “This survey is a little bit rosier picture than looking at real people making unemployment claims.”

Even after another round of business reopenings, continued unemployment claims are hovering around 300,000 a week in Louisiana, indicating the recovery will be “slow and challenging," Barnes said. And there’s fear that recent spikes in coronavirus cases could further slow the recovery.

In Acadiana, food service and drinking places added 4,900 jobs, bringing the total to 13,600, but still 4,300 fewer than in May 2019, when 17,900 people worked at restaurants and bars. Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas jobs, was up by 100 jobs month-to-month at 4,500. There were 5,100 jobs in that sector in May 2019.

The unemployment rate in Lafayette was 11.6% in May, up from 4.3% in May 2020.

Louisiana’s May unemployment rate was 13.1%, up from 4.3% in May 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate was 13%, up from 3.4% the year before.

The Baton Rouge area added 8,900 jobs from April to May but is still had 44,300 fewer jobs than it did a year ago. The month-to-month gain brought the total number of jobs in Baton Rouge up to 370,100. That’s 10.7% below the 414,400 jobs in the metro area in May 2019.

Leisure and hospitality added 4,600 jobs month-to-month, reflecting the reopening of restaurants. But the industry remained down 13,700 jobs from the May 2019 total of 40,600. Health care and social assistance jobs were up by 2,800 month-to-month, reflecting the reopening of outpatient medical services that happened in late April and early May. Those jobs were down 4,300 from the year before, a 9.2% decrease. Construction added 2,600 jobs from April to May, but was still off by 6,600 from May 2019.

The Baton Rouge unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 11.8% in May. That’s better than the 13% rate in April, but well above the 3.9% unemployment in May 2019.

In other markets:

NEW ORLEANS AREA: The New Orleans area added 9,300 jobs from April to May to reach 488,900. That’s 98,600 below May 2019. New Orleans, which is heavily dependent on tourism, conventions and restaurants, continued to have the highest unemployment rate in Louisiana at 16.4%. That’s up from 4% in May 2019. The unemployment rate in Orleans Parish was 19.5% in May.

OTHER AREAS: Lake Charles had 5,500 more jobs in May than a month earlier to end up with 99,700, 16,500 jobs less than May 2019. Monroe had 2,400 more jobs at 72,000, but 7,300 fewer than a year ago. Alexandria was up 1,200 jobs at 57,400, but 4,800 fewer than a year ago. Shreveport-Bossier City added 3,200 jobs to finish with 161,700, 20,200 fewer than a year ago. Houma-Thibodaux added 600 jobs to reach 79,200, but 8,800 less last year. Hammond gained 300 jobs to 41,200, but 4,600 lower than a year ago.