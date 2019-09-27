Natural Grocers will open its Parc Lafayette store at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9, store officials said Thursday.

The Colorado-based specialty supermarket chain will mark its first store opening in Louisiana with gift bags and chances to win prizes when the store opens. Work crews have overhauled the space, which is located at 1925 Kaliste Saloom Road in the former location of The Chandelier Room.

The store will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes in which nine customers will win gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months, store officials said. Customers can enter by filling out an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. before the store opens. The drawing will be held at 9 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a free gift bag.

The store specializes in natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements whose products meet strict quality guidelines, according to a company bio.

The store will hire just over 20 full- and part-time positions.