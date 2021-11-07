Cottage homes community sold for nearly $20 million
A cottage homes development in southwest Lafayette has been sold to a California real estate company for nearly $20 million.
Cal World Group, which also owns a residential development in Lake Charles, bought The Cottages at East Broussard, 101 Norcross Drive, from Bryan and Sylvia McLain, of McLain Investments, for $18.8 million, land records show.
The development features 93 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for rent, each including a backyard, private parking, a front porch, concierge services and maintenance. The community is gated and features a clubhouse, indoor and outdoor community areas and a business center.
The development first opened in 2015, Bryan McLain said, and is billed as Louisiana’s first exclusive membership home community, according to its website.
Cal World Group owns several commercial and residential properties in California along with the 94-unit Country Club Cottages, a similar development in Lake Charles.
It’s the latest in the McLain’s cottage developments to be sold. They sold the Cottages at Southpark, 101 Shallowford Drive, in Broussard in February 2020 for $5.4 million.
Fried chicken restaurant to open 2 locations in Lafayette
Southern Classic Chicken, a chain of fried chicken restaurants in north Louisiana, will open two franchised locations in Lafayette, company leaders announced.
Physical locations have not been secured, but the first location should be open late next year and the second shortly after. Both will be owned and operated by Jessie and Amanda Fontenot and their son Brody.
The Fontenots, who live in Rayne, own three Fat Pat’s Bar & Grill locations as part of their company Ballgame LLC. Their goal is to open more locations and expand Southern Classic Chicken across other markets.
“We have no doubt that the Fontenot’s will successfully integrate Southern Classic Chicken in Lafayette and additional territories in the future,” said Alan Fanning, founding family member of Southern Classic Chicken. “As a family-owned business, we are excited about the dynamic the Fontenot family will bring to the table.”
Founded in 1989, Southern Classic Chicken offers homestyle fried chicken made with a proprietary marinade and batter along with several side items to choose from with most meals costing $5 to $7. It currently has 17 locations, including one that recently opened in Pineville.
Nick Binnings and Tom O’Keefe have helped spearhead Southern Classic Chicken’s recent success with a combined experience of over 50 years in the restaurant operations and franchising space. Binnings held an executive position at Another Broken Egg Café, while O’Keefe has held executive positions at Popeye’s/Church’s Chicken, Smoothie King and others.
Lafayette native promoted at Investar Bank
Linda M. Crochet was named executive vice president and chief operations officer for Investar Holding Corp., the parent company of Investar Bank.
Crochet joined the bank in 2019 as the Greater Baton Rouge loan portfolio president and was responsible for managing and improving the Greater Baton Rouge financial operations including budgeting, strategic planning, production, and credit quality. She has more than 35 years of banking experience.
She is a native of Lafayette and a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Costco bumps its starting pay up again, now at $17 an hour
Costco will raise its starting pay for employees to $17 an hour at all its stores, including its Lafayette store.
It’s the latest attempt by the retail giant at keeping its employees during this era of mass resignations nationwide. Multiple media outlets reported the pay hike, the second this year, to stay ahead of competitors who are also raising starting pay rates.
The company’s starting pay rate, according to a CNN report, is $2 higher than Amazon, Target and other top retailers and $5 higher than Walmart.
It’s the second bump this year after it raised it to $16 an hour in February and the fourth since 2018.
The Lafayette store, which opened in 2016 at 201 Meadow Farm Road, employs about 200.
Downtown music venue Artmosphere yet to find a new owner
The current owner of Artmosphere Bistro, the downtown Lafayette bar and live music venue, has dropped the price on the venue in her yearlong attempt to find a new owner.
Owner Berry Kemp initially put the business at 902 Johnston St. up for sale last year at $525,000 with the hopes of handing it off to a new owner but has been unsuccessful. Kemp has owned the business for 18 years and indicated its permits with the state are coming up for renewal soon.
The 3,560-square-foot property is now listed at $398,900.
“So many new places have opened in the last couple years downtown, and it feels so much more vibrant,” she said. “Surely with a $100,000 decrease someone will invest in the property and keep it alive."
She initially closed the business when she put it up for sale after months of COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants. She reopened it in May and has since booked musical acts, including the Has Beans to play Thursday.