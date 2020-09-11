Hotels in Lafayette Parish may be filled to capacity in the week after Hurricane Laura as displaced Lake Charles residents and utility work crews have moved to the area.

Occupancy rates, which plummeted in the spring during the coronavirus shutdown, have reached 87% over the Labor Day weekend, according to data from the Lafayette Travel. That number is likely higher since 13 properties did not submit their data, director Ben Berthelot said.

Occupancy rates were at 87% all last week and were at least 80% the days before and after Laura made landfall.

Statewide, the number of people staying in state-provided shelters or hotels grew to nearly 12,000 last week. The number has steadily risen as damage to homes and a lack of power or running water in large swaths of the state made an increasing number of homes uninhabitable.

Utility crews are also filling up hotels with some taking up entire properties, Berthelot said.

“We’ve basically sold out,” he said. “You have a few rooms that come open here and there, but they’re getting scooped up as fast as they become available. People who had to evacuate further away from Lake Charles are trying to get as close to Lake Charles as possible to get closer to their homes.”

Hotel occupancy fell to as low as 23% during the first weeks of the pandemic but inched up to 49% in June when some youth sports tournaments were held in the area, Berthelot said. Hotel receipts in the city of Lafayette dropped under $3 million every month during the pandemic except June, the lowest totals on record dating back to 2010.

Hotel receipts are down 43% in the city of Lafayette, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

“It remains to be seen how long we’re going to be full,” Berthelot said. “For the floods of 2016 we saw it for around three months or so. I suspect that once electricity is restore 100% in Calcasieu Parish, you’ll see some rooms free up.”

Hotelier Neal Patel, president and CEO of AAA Hotel Management. operates four hotels in Lafayette and other in southwest Louisiana, said his properties were full over the weekend with about 90% of the occupants being from utility companies and the rest residents from the Lake Charles area.

Patel said in March he reduced the staff at each hotel from about 25 to about four or five. Revenue has been down about 50% since then compared to a year ago, he said.

"This is going to help us little bit for two weeks or so," Patel said. "We are not putting the full staff (back on). We are still running with bare minimum staff."

