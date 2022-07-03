LWCC introduces safety grants program
LWCC has introduced a Safety Grants Program that will provide up to $2,500 for policyholders to implement safety projects or purchase specialized equipment.
Applications will be accepted until July 22 and are available online at lwcc.com/safety-grants. Any of the organization's 20,000 active policyholders are eligible for the grants.
The money may be used for programs or equipment that will increase workplace safety and decrease the risk of accidents.
LED seeks small, emerging businesses for peer-to-peer program
Louisiana Economic Development has started recruiting for SEBD Roundtables, the innovative peer-to-peer learning program that brings small and emerging business leaders together for a yearlong experience of collaborative learning, problem-solving and professional development.
Participation is open to both current and prospective Small and Emerging Business Development program participants. The roundtables convene in July and August; each group meets 10 times throughout the year to explore best practices, share business challenges and brainstorm solutions in a supportive environment.
SEBD intermediaries deliver technical and managerial assistance through the LED program and are certified to ensure a consistent experience. Current and prospective SEBD Program participants interested in taking part in the roundtables should contact the Small Business Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for details about the application process.
For information, contact LED Senior Program Manager Tatiana Bruce at tatiana.bruce@la.gov or (225) 342-5663.
BBR accepting applications for creative marketing marathon
BBR Creative is accepting applications for the 2022 CreateAthon, a 24-hour creative marketing marathon.
CreateAthon is a national organization whose mission is to champion effective, nonprofit marketing through pro bono “creative marathons.” BBR is accepting applications through Friday.
For 24 hours, the BBR team will cease all regular operations to focus their time and talents on marketing for nonprofits in the community. Since 2019, through a partnership with CreateAthon, BBR has donated over $382,000 worth of marketing services across nine Louisiana nonprofits, including Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation, 323-HELP (211), Miles Perret Cancer Services and Acadiana Regional Coalition for Homelessness and Housing. This year’s event is on Sept. 22-23 and will provide free production deliverables for selected nonprofits.
Applicants must be registered with the Louisiana secretary of state as a 501(c)(3) organization, and in need of marketing support. In alignment with BBR’s giving philosophy, the nonprofits must focus on family and community welfare, health care services, education, youth programs or the arts.
Nonprofit partners will be vetted and selected by committee. All applicants will be contacted whether selected or not. Nonprofits interested in learning more or those who may have questions prior to or during the application process are encouraged to contact createathon@bbrcreative.com.