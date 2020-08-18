Longtime Home Bank chief financial officer Joe Zanco has been named president and CEO of St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank.

Zanco spent 12 years as CFO with Home Bank and has served on several boards of directors in Acadiana. A certified public accountant and a certified internal auditor, Zanco was the first chairman for One Acadiana and past president of the Acadiana chapter of the Society of Louisiana CPAs.

“I’m honored and incredibly excited to be joining the Homestead,” Zanco said. “We’re going to continue investing in the technology tools that make banking more efficient than ever, but our key differentiator — the reason customers choose us versus the megabanks — will be our drive and commitment to help businesses grow and improve the quality of life across our communities.”

Established in 1922, St. Landry Homestead has four locations in St. Landry parishes with over $225 million in total assets and nearly $150 million in total deposits. Last year it bought MidSouth Bank’s former Carencro location at 800 Veterans Drive.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Two former MidSouth Bank locations sold to Cottonport Bank, St. Landry Homestead Bank Two of the former MidSouth Bank buildings in the Lafayette area have been sold to other banks in the region.

“The Homestead has earned an outstanding reputation for serving our customers over the decades,” bank chairman Todd Kidder said. “That service starts with a team of bankers who are committed to meeting and exceeding the needs of every customer who walks through our doors or utilizes our many digital channels. Joe’s energy, dedication and ability to communicate lifts others to their best. He has built a career dedicated to serving others and will ensure our commitment to service is enhanced even further.”