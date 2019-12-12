The path to "breaking the poverty mindset" is possible in Ville Platte and Evangeline Parish through dual enrollment courses starting in middle school and more community engagement, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette student report shows.
Students in Geoff Stewart's MBA class have been working to identify focal points around the city and parish's strengths and weaknesses to help Ville Platte — once listed as the second-poorest town in America — and the surrounding areas recover from years of economic depression.
"This isn't a clear-cut project because we're not taking one product and taking it to market," Stewart said "We're dealing with a community, which is kind of broad and ambiguous and hard to get your hands around, especially if you're not from that community and you're 45 minutes away from the community. We're going to keep working with the communities to help them move to achieve their goals."
Students presented their findings on a variety of topics Wednesday night to government and business leaders from Evangeline Parish, some building upon the work of previous classes regarding tourism and industry while others referenced community engagement and education.
Discussion included expanding the parish's Backpack Program to provide food to underprivileged students on the weekends, creating an educational resource center at Ville Platte High School for parents and creating dual enrollment programs and new work-study programs for junior high students.
"Evangeline Parish students are smart," graduate students Aaren Faulkner said. "They're involved and getting these certifications, but industry and businesses don't know this. Not only do we need to expand these programs, but we also need to tell everyone about these successes and shake off the negative perception of education in Evangeline Parish."
Economically, students made a primary goal of improving the city's industrial park, including building new roads and wiring it for broadband access. They also saw the vacuum major retailers like Amazon and Target had in not having distribution or fulfillment centers in the Deep South and proposed trying to attract these companies to the area.
That would bring jobs to Evangeline Parish similar to when Walmart opened a distribution center in nearby St. Landry Parish.
Nearly 40 percent of the city's 7,000-plus residents lived in poverty, and the median household income was just over $18,000. Only 10.2 percent of all adults had at least a bachelor's degree.
The program has been going for a year now with the first class presenting their findings earlier this May, and residents have welcomed the students' input, Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said.
"We can become a greater city," she said. "We can become a greater parish. I think this has given us some great ideas with very in-depth research. I'm happy this partnership was started and I'm going to do everything I can so that I can promote it and it can continue."