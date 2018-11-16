Commercial Additions/Alterations

Office Building: 2811 Kaliste Saloom Road, B, Lafayette; Kiet T Ly, owner; Roman A. Moreno, applicant; self, contractor; $10,000.

General Retail: 3221 Louisiana Ave., No. 104, Lafayette; America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, owner; April Reinhardt, applicant; Connelly Construction Group LLC, contractor; $200,000.

General Retail: 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road, No 117, Lafayette; Acadiana Center for Natural Health, owner; description, Building 4; Eq Studio Architecture, applicant; Perfection Construction LLC, contractor; $78,185.

New Homes

602 Chevalier Blvd., Lafayette; Peter Nguyen; $370,000.

107 Kingfisher Drive, Lafayette; Ricky Nguyen; $544,000.

115 Summers Oak Lane, Duson; Belinda Summers; $56,400.

208 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $256,000.

207 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Ej Rock Construction Inc.; $232,000.

202 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $164,000.

300 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $164,000.

302 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $200,000.

101 Timber Bark Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $160,000.

314 Timber Bark Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $168,000.

316 Timber Bark Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $176,000.

204 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $168,000.

206 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $208,000.

3100 Mills St., Carencro; April Breaux; $375,000.

200 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $240,000.

304 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $188,000.

311 Timber Bark Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $164,000.

215 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $200,000.

303 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $240,000.

207 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $176,000.

305 Edgehill Circle, Lafayette; Sara Callais; $240,000.

104 Barnsley Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $188,000.

108 Honey Grove Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $172,000.

113 Honey Grove Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $180,000.

