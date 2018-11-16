Commercial Additions/Alterations
Office Building: 2811 Kaliste Saloom Road, B, Lafayette; Kiet T Ly, owner; Roman A. Moreno, applicant; self, contractor; $10,000.
General Retail: 3221 Louisiana Ave., No. 104, Lafayette; America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, owner; April Reinhardt, applicant; Connelly Construction Group LLC, contractor; $200,000.
General Retail: 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road, No 117, Lafayette; Acadiana Center for Natural Health, owner; description, Building 4; Eq Studio Architecture, applicant; Perfection Construction LLC, contractor; $78,185.
New Homes
602 Chevalier Blvd., Lafayette; Peter Nguyen; $370,000.
107 Kingfisher Drive, Lafayette; Ricky Nguyen; $544,000.
115 Summers Oak Lane, Duson; Belinda Summers; $56,400.
208 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $256,000.
207 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Ej Rock Construction Inc.; $232,000.
202 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $164,000.
300 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $164,000.
302 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $200,000.
101 Timber Bark Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $160,000.
314 Timber Bark Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $168,000.
316 Timber Bark Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $176,000.
204 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $168,000.
206 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $208,000.
3100 Mills St., Carencro; April Breaux; $375,000.
200 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $240,000.
304 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $188,000.
311 Timber Bark Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $164,000.
215 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $200,000.
303 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $240,000.
207 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $176,000.
305 Edgehill Circle, Lafayette; Sara Callais; $240,000.
104 Barnsley Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $188,000.
108 Honey Grove Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $172,000.
113 Honey Grove Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $180,000.