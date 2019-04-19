For any commodity, sales can fluctuate monthly or seasonally for a number of reasons. That is certainly true of housing sales.
Typically, the hottest months for housing sales are the spring and summer months. Last year over 50% of Lafayette Parish’s home sales were tallied from March through July. As such, singling out one or two months of housing data and drawing any conclusion as to the future trend of the market is fraught with peril.
That is why I have waited until the end of the first quarter of 2019 to pen this column. So what do the numbers tell us three months into 2019?
First, after January’s mediocre total housing sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service, from all Acadiana parishes, February and March’s numbers set records for their respective months in both number of sales and dollar volume.
However, the impetus for this came from housing sales reported from outside Lafayette Parish.
Through March, home sales reported from our surrounding parishes are up by over 30% and their respective dollar volume is up over 41% compared to last year. Meanwhile, during the first quarter, Lafayette Parish’s reported home sales rose by 2.6% and their respective dollar volume rose by just under 2%.
Outside of Lafayette Parish:
- St. Landry Parish’s first-quarter home sales were up by nearly 49% and the dollar volume of those sales were up by over 95%.
- Iberia Parish saw its number of home sales grow by over 28% and dollar volume increase by 23%.
- St. Martin Parish’s sales rose by over 21%, while its dollar volume increased by 53%.
- Vermilion Parish sales numbers grew by 25%, and 39% in dollar volume.
- Acadia, St. Mary and Evangeline parishes also saw double-digit growth in reported sales.
Lafayette Parish started the year with the lowest January of reported sales since 2012 but bounced back by notching the best February on record as far as homes sales and the second-best February in reported dollar volume, exceeded only by February of last year. March’s numbers were the best on record in both categories.
Breaking down Lafayette Parish’s home sales by price quadrants, home sales under $150,000 have declined by over 6%. Sales between $150,000 to just under $300,000 are up by 4%, and sales reported in the $300,000 and above category are up by 12%.
Although the balance between demand and existing inventory varies by price range, there is a 6.7-month overall supply of homes on the market through March, which is indicative of a market in equilibrium where neither buyers nor sellers hold the upper hand.
In all price quadrants, the number of months' supply has fallen from last year.
As we head into our traditional peak selling season, despite what national data analysts may opine as to our marketplace being depressed, my analysis of our numbers remains positive.