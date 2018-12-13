Louisiana taxpayers have now paid more than $85 million in additional tariffs, including more than $19 million just in October, former U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany and others said during a panel discussion on tariffs Thursday.
Boustany and experts spoke Thursday afternoon at the Petroleum Club in an event put on by the nonpartisan group "Tariffs Hurt the Heartland" on the impact President Trump's tariffs have had on the state and national economy.
The Trade Partnership also show Louisiana taxpayers have paid more than $19 million in additional tariffs in October, up from only $2.37 million in October 2017.
Tariffs Hurt the Heartland compiles monthly tariffs reports each month from import and export data along with Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Agriculture figures.
The monthly import data is calculated using data from the Census Bureau, and the monthly export data is compiled based on Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Agriculture data. As part of the Tariff Tracker project, Tariffs Hurt the Heartland is releasing data on how individual states have been impacted by increased import tariffs and declining exports.
State businesses, farmers and manufacturers have faced $39 million in new retaliatory tariffs, data showed.
"Tariffs are taxes,” Boustany said. “Using tariff policy in a broad brush way starts to have detrimental impacts on businesses, on farmers, that are very significant.
“We've heard of bankruptcies from family farms that have been in the same family for generations. The same from manufacturers that are on the verge of bankruptcy because certain imports they need to do what they do are being affected by this kind of broad brush tariff policy."
Boustany was joined by Robert Landry, the vice president and chief commercial officer for the Port of New Orleans; Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana; Edward Hayes, a trade attorney; Andy Begneaud, partner at Begneaud Manufacturing; Stephen Waguespack, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry; and Angela Marshall Hofmann, co-founder of Farmers for Free Trade.
Tariffs have hit agriculture, manufacturing and shipping industries hard, panelists said. Robert Landry, vice president and chief commercial officer for the Port of New Orleans, said tariffs on steel have led to even harsher outcomes for the state's soybean farmers, who were already hurting from a 25 percent tariff China placed on U.S. soybean in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
"Steel gets imported into the United States through New Orleans and up the Mississippi River,” he said. “Then those barges ship grain down to be exported to the rest of the world. The lower Mississippi River still accounts for 55-60 percent of grain exported out of the United States.
“So that supply chain function is critically important... Because fewer steel ships are coming into the Port of New Orleans, consequently, fewer ships are available to load grain outbound."
Other industries in Louisiana have not been affected, but it has brought a wave of caution among business owners who fear an escalating trade war. Wayman said the Lafayette area reported $954 million in exports in 2017, but that total was down at least 25 percent from 2016.
"We represent some 900 companies, and it would be dishonest to say we've heard a significant outcry from those companies on the tariff issue,” Wayman said. “Now what we have heard is a lot of caution on the issue and caution does not equate to good economic development. Exporting brings outside dollars into our area"
Trade supports 475,500 jobs in Louisiana, according to Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, and Boustany noted that trade makes up 25 percent of Louisiana economy. One out of every 5 jobs is affected by tariffs.
"We're seeing a spike in farm bankruptcies,” Boustany said. “Because if we're going to deal with China in the geopolitical sense of things, we need a strong growing economy... We don't want to go into this slipping into a recession, and that's the risk if these tariffs are taken to their full conclusion.”