A mobile delivery app that did a soft launch last fall is now parts of Acadiana is now available in the Lafayette and Lake Charles markets.
Brett McElwee, president and founder of Roadrunnerapp.com, announced the launch of the revised app Thursday evening that offers home delivery of any retail items, including restaurant orders.
The app, which can also deliver items such as groceries, medicines, legal documents, dry cleaning or even personal deliveries, will 300 drivers available within the two markets, said McElwee, a Ville Platte resident.
Customers will be charged per mileage, he said. Retailers will not be charged.
“We are able to deliver our restaurant and retail partners’ products farther than our competitors’ boundaries and we’re able to do it free of charge to the business owners,” McElwee said. “Our business model is different than what is currently out there, and we think it’s a better opportunity for our business partners.”
For restaurant orders, customers can place their orders directly with the restaurant but use the app for delivery, he said.
The app is available on the Google Play store on by visiting roadrunnerapp.com.
McElwee is also seeking investors to expand the company outside Louisiana and in underserviced areas across the United States.