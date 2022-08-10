The Acadiana Square Shopping Center has been sold for undisclosed amount, records show.
Houston-based Property Commerce bought the 244,000-square foot shopping center from RCG Ventures of Atlanta, land records show.
Located at the north corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street, the purchase involves three parcels, including the buildings that range from Office Depot and TJ Maxx over to the smaller shops up against the Ollie’s Bargain Barn. It also includes an outparcel, the Kirkland’s Home Store building, at 5632 Johnston St.
It’s the second development Property Commerce now owns in Louisiana. It bought the Elmwood Oaks shopping center in New Orleans in 2019.