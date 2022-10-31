An Acadia Parish distillery has released a large batch of aged rice whiskey ahead of the holidays.
J.T. Meleck's rice whiskey is billed as the first commercial American whiskey made 100% from rice.
"There is no other rice whiskey made in the American style on the planet," distillery owner and farmer Michael Frugé said. "We had no data. Everything was trial and error. And on the way, whiskey changes its profile in the barrel depending on the chemical reaction that's taking place. So there were a lot of high points, low points, distress points — lots of emotions, if you will."
Whiskey is commonly made from grains such as barley, corn, rye and wheat. Rice isn't commonly used as part of the mash among American distillers.
At the end of 2021, J.T. Meleck distillers began to see what they were looking for and released a founder's small batch edition of the rice whiskey that quickly sold out. Earlier this summer, four years after distilling the whiskey, they reached the flavor profile they were hoping for.
They are now bottling 106 barrels of the rice whiskey to sell on a wide scale at retailers throughout Louisiana and Arkansas.
"My family has been here for generations, and now we're making this rice whiskey out of the rice," Frugé said. "We're eager to share it with the public."
Frugé, a fourth-generation rice farmer in the Acadia Parish community of Branch, said he saw an opportunity to create craft spirits from the rice grown throughout south Louisiana.
Like most craft distillers, Frugé got started with a clear liquor to ensure the financial success of the distillery. Vodka can be distilled and bottled within a few hours, making it much easier to recoup money compared to whiskey, which takes years to age prior to bottling.
J.T. Meleck first released a rice vodka in 2018. The spirit earned double gold medals from the American Distillery Institute in 2020.
The distillery's new rice whiskey has aromas of vanilla crème cake and white chocolate pudding. The flavor profile is smooth with hints of butterscotch, silky caramel, crème brûlée, dark chocolate and a bit of spice.
"My favorite cocktail is a Manhattan," Frugé said. "I could drink one of those every day, but I don't. I probably most often drink it neat because it's so convenient, and it's extremely drinkable."
The distillers aren't the only ones who have favorable things to say about the aged rice whiskey.
Fred Minnick, a whiskey reviewer and founder of the American Spirits Council of Tasters, said whiskey lovers will want to hunt down a bottle of J.T. Meleck's latest release and bourbon lovers will enjoy it for the sweet notes.
"This is one of the more fascinating new whiskeys I have tasted, not just all year but in my career," Minnick said.
The distilling company is named for Frugé's great-great uncle, John T. Meleck, who began farming rice in 1896 on the same land his family continues to farm today.
Meleck was among the first to farm rice on marshland in south Louisiana. He farmed on just 20 acres around the turn of the century.
Four generations later, Frugé and his family are farming on about 4,000 acres of land. They were also early pioneers of crawfish farming in rice fields, which they continue to do today.
Frugé is branding his spirits as grain-to-glass and farm-to-front porch. The descriptions are a nod to the farm-to-table movement that promotes local food at restaurants. The movement has more recently inspired farmers across the country to use their crops to distill liquor.
"We do not have a tasting room or facility," Frugé said. "Because of our location way out in the country, we elected to try to build a brand. We're in just about every grocery store in the state now."
Find a bottle of the rice whiskey near you at jtmeleck.net/locate.