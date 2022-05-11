The Acadiana Planning Commission landed a $500,000 federal grant that will go toward efforts to create a biopharmaceutical plant in Iberia Parish that would also create a number of jobs in the region.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded the grant for business operations and will be matched by $125,000 from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which will partner on the project with its New Iberia Research Center.
Officials behind the project are also seeking capital outlay funding in the current legislative session to build the facility, which would specialize in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing.
The effort would allow development and manufacturing to be done domestically instead of relying on efforts overseas, including China, APC executive director Monique Boulet said.
The intent is to build a biosafety level 3, or BSL 3 lab, that would also feature manufacturing that would also allow drug companies to come in, lease space and do their own research, she said. BSL-3 labs are used to study infectious agents or toxins that may be transmitted through the air or cause potentially lethal infections and are designed to be easily decontaminated.
“Today we rely on China,” Boulet said. “I think the whole world has learned the problems with that. We have to be really able to take care of ourselves in a pandemic or any type of world situation. We’re really trying to onshore the research and manufacturing. We have a lot of products, and a lot of them are agricultural. We have a lot of the supply chain already here in Louisiana.”
Leaders at UL also want to create a curriculum tract in bio pharmaceutical, which would be the first of its kind, Boulet said.
The research center, housed at 118-acre site at the Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia and is one of the largest primate centers in the U.S., was active in development of COVID-19 vaccines in helping determine the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“Today’s announcement by the EDA is a sign of the continued growth and vibrancy of Louisiana’s life sciences sector,” Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Our state is committed to expanding economic opportunity by developing solutions for the major pharmaceutical, biotech and health care challenges of our day. But we can’t do it alone. We’re grateful for the support of our federal partners at the Department of Commerce and the EDA.”
This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in grants and is its most flexible program. Grants will help communities plan, build, innovate and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs.
“The Economic Development Administration is focused on supporting locally-driven strategies to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” said Alejandra Y. Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development. “This strategic plan will guide the Acadiana region in using cluster-based economic development and leveraging resources to create a one-stop shop for bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing, creating a stronger, more resilient regional economy.”