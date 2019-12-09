GL's Mongolian Grill, which opened on Nov. 23 in the former Coyote Blues building at 5741 Johnston St., has temporarily closed, the owner said Sunday. 

Restaurant owners will close for over a week to train staff, said owner Jin Zhu Fang said, who said the staff was not prepared yet when it opened. The restaurant will reopen Dec. 19.

"We felt that not everything was prepared," Fang said. "We wanted to open it and everything be ready."

