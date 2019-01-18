The Louisiana Good Roads and Transportation Association elected as president Kenneth Perret, a retired administrator with the Federal Highway Administration and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Other officers are Senior Vice President J. Don Weathers, retired executive director of the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association; Vice President Gordon Nelson, project manager for Volkert Inc.; and Secretary/Treasurer Ken Naquin, chief executive officer of Louisiana Associated General Contractors.

Newly elected board members are Doreen Brasseaux, president and CEO of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana; Jennifer Marusak, executive director of the Ports Association of Louisiana; and D. Chance McNeely, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association.

Other directors re-elected for 2019 include Chris Abadie, of Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Co.; Gen. John Basilica, of HNTB; Janet L. Evans, of Volkert Inc.; Courtney Fenet, of R.E. Heidt Construction; Brin Ferlito, of Vectura Consulting Services LLC; Rhaoul A. Guillaume, of Gotech Inc.; Steve Hackworth, of D&J Construction; Shelby P. LaSalle Jr., of the American Public Works Association; Sherri LeBas, of GEC; Lew Love, of BLD Services; Roger Melancon, of RDM Consulting; Erich Ponti, executive director of the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association; Bob Schmidt, of Huval and Associates; Bill Temple, of Concrete and Aggregates Association of Louisiana; Ann Forte Trappey, of Forte and Tablada; and Gard Wayt, of the International I-49 Coalition.

Fenstermaker has named Kimberly McDaniel as its Baton Rouge engineering director.

McDaniel has 16 years of experience in the engineering industry and spent six years working at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in traffic engineering management, with skills that include traffic operation analysis, geometric design operational effects, traffic safety and control devices, as well as traffic impact studies. She earned her bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Louisiana Tech University and master's in civil engineering from Wayne State University.