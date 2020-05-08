Prior to the mandatory shelter in place order being issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards in late March, our Acadiana housing market was on a roll.
During the first quarter, the Acadiana region was enjoying a nearly 12% increase over 2019 in reported housing sales. In Lafayette Parish, reported home sales were up over 18%. As historically low interest rates boosted buyer borrowing capacity, average and median sales prices were up nearly 5%.
On paper it certainly looked like our Acadiana residential market was headed for a third consecutive record year despite looming fears of the coronavirus pandemic and a faltering oil economy. In April those fears became a reality as our housing market reacted as our regional economy abruptly ground to a halt.
April’s total home sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service fell nearly 30% from March’s total and nearly 24% from April 2019. In Lafayette Parish the falloff from March exceeded 22.5%, and from April of last year was down by 19.4%.
Because the current interest rate environment has significantly increased the borrowing capacity of home buyers, the decline in dollar volume of March housing sales was less severe but still significant. In parishes surrounding Lafayette, the reported dollar volume in April fell by nearly 20% from last year while Lafayette Parish’s decline for the month was 16%. Regionally, through the first four months of 2020 the average sale price and the median sale price of home sold is up by 5.5% and 7%, respectively.
With demand falling, potential homebuyers might expect that prices that home sellers will accept would decline. That hasn’t happened, and there is a couple of reasons why.
The first, we’ve already mentioned, is interest rates. Current interest rates on a 30-year mortgage loan is in the 3.5% range. That’s better than 1% below rates that were available last year. That 1% drop translates into a little better than 10% increased borrowing power.
So for the same monthly payment on a $200,000 loan taken out last year, one can borrow $220,000 this year. That affordability bump has lessened pressure on sellers to slash asking prices.
The second reason is lack of supply in key price ranges. Even though our regional reported sales during April fell by nearly 24%, the number of new listings reported for the month dropped by 28.6%. In Lafayette Parish new listings of existing homes fell by nearly 30%. For the first four months of this year new listings are down nearly 11% regionally and nearly 7% in Lafayette Parish.
As long as the trend of supply is declining less than demand, there will be less pressure on sellers to reduce asking prices.
One positive takeaway from April’s housing numbers is the number of contracts negotiated or pending sales reported for the month. Since it typically takes 30 to 60 days from the contract date for a home sale to culminate, pending sales are an indicator of closed sale numbers over the next few months.
During April, the total reported pending sales beat April 2019’s by nearly 3% (although based on the average fallout rate, the current tally for April will likely adjust downward and settle at about 5% below last year).
Still, considering the virtual shutdown of our economy and the mandatory shelter-in-place order, I think that amount of buyer activity is quite remarkable.