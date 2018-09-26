Curly Couture is a salon that may be just under three years old, but it arose to fill the void in the market of people with natural textured and chemical free hair in Lafayette.
Located at 601 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 1-B, Curly Couture provides stylists with the training and certification for people with natural textured hair along with natural hair care products from local companies.
It also has Demonica Allen's personal touch added to every appointment as she works with customers to match them with the correct stylist and sets appointments during a time frame that allows them to tend to the customer as quickly as possible, which cuts down on the wait times that generally plague hair salons.
"We all know black women can take all day at the salon, so we try to fix that," Allen said. "The ladies like the convenience of being able to just come in, get in the chair, have it done and go on about their life. They don't want to be waiting at the salon for four to six hours. They want to be waited on as soon as possible."
Although men and women with natural textured hair tend to be black, Allen said she has some white, Asian and Latino customers as well. Allen said she believes that God put her on this path after her divorce and she was meant to help women and men learn to love their natural hair and reject the demeaning word "nappy" and embrace the beauty of their natural hair.
"It's not nappy," Allen said. "That's the term we've heard all our life, and it's not nappy. It's beautiful. It's growing from our scalp the way God has blessed us with. So helping people realize their beauty and to accept it and work with it is what I'm here to do. That's my ministry."