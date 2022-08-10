Another site in Broussard has been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program.
The 65-acre site between St. Etienne Road and U.S. 90, referred to as Loul’s Landing, will put the total amount to 22 certified sites in Acadiana and seventh in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
The Broussard Economic Development Corporation, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, One Acadiana and Entergy announced the certification under the Louisiana Economic Development’s certified sites program.
“Having available, vetted sites is imperative for successful growth and economic development in our communities which is why site certification is a top priority in LEDA’s new strategic plan for the parish,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said. “I applaud the efforts of Mayor (Ray) Bourque, the Broussard Economic Development Corporation and the property owners on their efforts to advance business expansion and investment in the City of Broussard and Lafayette Parish.”
The certified sites program has been successful in Broussard, which landed the SafeSource Direct project that will result in about 1,200 jobs in the city, Bourque said.
One Acadiana's Site Development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within the nine-parish region. The Loul’s Landing site is the fifth in the city to be certified.
Last year Broussard was certified as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the first municipality in Lafayette Parish to earn the certification, from the Louisiana Office of Economic Development.