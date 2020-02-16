The Louisiana Travel Association has installed as chairman Ben Berthelot of the Lafayette Convention Visitor Center.
Other officers on its executive committee are Vice-Chair Dickie Brennan, Dickie Brennan & Co.; Treasurer Kyle Edmiston, Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau; Secretary Timothy Bush, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism in Lafourche Parish; and Immediate Past Chair Janice Delerno Verges, The Stockade Bed & Breakfast in Baton Rouge.
New directors from the area are Marion Fox, Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission; Morgan Moss, The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville; Ralph Ney, Marriott Hotel Baton Rouge; and Donna O’Daniels, St. Tammany Parish Tourist & Convention Commission.
Returning directors from the area are Peggy Benoit, Tripshock.com; Jeremy Cooker, New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp.; Kevin Dolliole, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport; and Kevin Kelly, Houmas House & Gardens.