U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will be the guest speaker at the Broussard Chamber of Commerce's Aug. 27 meeting.
Kennedy will speak on the upcoming fall 2019 Congress during the meeting, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at The Madison Banquet and Reception Centre, 406 E. Madison St.
To regsiter, visit bit.ly/broussardchambermeeting.
