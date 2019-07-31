U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will be the guest speaker at the Broussard Chamber of Commerce's Aug. 27 meeting.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Kennedy will speak on the upcoming fall 2019 Congress during the meeting, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at The Madison Banquet and Reception Centre, 406 E. Madison St.

To regsiter, visit bit.ly/broussardchambermeeting.