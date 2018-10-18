The Society of Petroleum Engineers honored the former head of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Energy Institute of Louisiana during its recent meeting at Dallas.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ali Ghalambor, who has 40 years of industrial and academic experience in the petroleum industry, was given the SPE/AIME Robert Earll McConnell Award during the group's Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition. The award recognizes those who provide service by engineers who make contributions to the country's standard of living or replenish its natural resource base.

Ghalambor has served as an endowed professor at the American Petroleum Institute and head of the petroleum engineering department at UL. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from UL and his PhD from Virginia Tech. He is currently technical adviser at Oil Research Center International.