The Society of Petroleum Engineers honored the former head of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Energy Institute of Louisiana during its recent meeting at Dallas.
Ali Ghalambor, who has 40 years of industrial and academic experience in the petroleum industry, was given the SPE/AIME Robert Earll McConnell Award during the group's Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition. The award recognizes those who provide service by engineers who make contributions to the country's standard of living or replenish its natural resource base.
Ghalambor has served as an endowed professor at the American Petroleum Institute and head of the petroleum engineering department at UL. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from UL and his PhD from Virginia Tech. He is currently technical adviser at Oil Research Center International.
Acadiana business today: City-parish tables sale of courthouse site; Congressional candidates talk economy, health care
Redevelopment of the old federal courthouse site in downtown Lafayette hit bumps this week as City-Parish Council members said they are not co…
3rd Congressional District candidate debate in Lafayette touches on health care, economy, coastal issues
The state of the country's health care system was among the topics during a wide-ranging Wednesday night forum featuring six of the seven cand…
A Lafayette businessman serving a federal prison sentence for mail fraud faces new charges in a separate alleged scheme.
An entrepreneurial consultant told a group of potential business owners that owning their own business could lead to financial freedom but not…
The St. Landry Parish Chamber of Commerce was recognized as an accredited chamber by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The Society of Petroleum Engineers honored the former head of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Energy Institute of Louisiana during …