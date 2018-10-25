Acadian Ambulance has donated an ambulance module to the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools' Career & Technical Education Center for students studying for a career in emergency health services and health sciences.
CTEC offers students an opportunity for dual enrollment while still in high school and offers four areas of study, including a path to become an emergency medical technician. Acadian donated the module to the school for students to use actual equipment and learn in an ambulance environment.
"Emergency medicine is a high-demand career field, and Acadian is proud to work with EBR school system to help interested students learn more about our rewarding career options," Acadian director of operations Porter Taylor said.
CTEC Students, recruited from EBR's high schools, spend half the day taking core high school classes at their home campuses and the remainder of the day at CTEC. Depending on the program, the student will graduate with a career certificate and prepared to enter a more comprehensive certificate program or pursue an associate’s degree.
