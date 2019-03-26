Opelousas coffee house Java Square will host a free maker's market this Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Owner Carlos Lerma said the event is a spin on a farmer's market and will focus on the work of the area's artists and crafters. Lerma said he wanted to give downtown an opportunity to have more going on on the weekends.
"The need for people to go downtown is very minimal on the weekends, and that prevents other businesses from moving into downtown or people to move in and have a life downtown," Lerma said. "I think this is going to help with that while also giving artists and creators a platform where people in the city can come and experience what they have to offer."
So far over 20 vendors have signed on and will offer a variety of goods ranging from painters and soap makers to kids selling baked goods with their dad to learn entrepreneurism. Lerma said he might hold a maker's market once of a month if the market draws well.