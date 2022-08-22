A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show.
The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
The shopping center had been anchored by the Winn-Dixie, which closed in 2017 and was one of the three underperforming stores in Louisiana that the company selected to shutter. The 55,000-square-foot anchor space remain empty, as are two other spaces in the seven-acre development.
No details on the buyer were available.