Interior alterations
RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million.
GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million.
SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch Construction; $50,000.
New construction
SCHOOL: 1101 Rue Du Belier; description, new campus for Prairie Elementary; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects; contractor, J.B. Mouton LLC; $35,757,605.
MOBILE HOMES: 2815 NW Evangeline Thruway, description, modular building for Regional Homes mobile home sales; applicant and contractor, Regional Homes; $30,000.
RESTAURANT: 224 St. Nazaire Road, Suite 105, description, Pizza Hut; contractor, Advanced Building Specialties; $392,000.
Commercial demolition
None filed
New residential
828 E. Butcher Switch Road: Greatwood Homes, $665,730.
201 Saint Matthias Drive, Carencro: Jacob Landry Construction, $179,010.
413 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $200,160.
217 Adry Lane: Manuel Builders, $197,010.
116 LaSalle St.: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $110,070.
112 LaSalle St.: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $134,640
113 Royal St.: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $134,640.
107 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $175,410.
114 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: McLain Homes, $300,000.