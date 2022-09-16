ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million.

GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million.

SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch Construction; $50,000.

New construction

SCHOOL: 1101 Rue Du Belier; description, new campus for Prairie Elementary; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects; contractor, J.B. Mouton LLC; $35,757,605.

MOBILE HOMES: 2815 NW Evangeline Thruway, description, modular building for Regional Homes mobile home sales; applicant and contractor, Regional Homes; $30,000.

RESTAURANT: 224 St. Nazaire Road, Suite 105, description, Pizza Hut; contractor, Advanced Building Specialties; $392,000.

Commercial demolition

None filed

New residential

828 E. Butcher Switch Road: Greatwood Homes, $665,730.

201 Saint Matthias Drive, Carencro: Jacob Landry Construction, $179,010.

413 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $200,160.

217 Adry Lane: Manuel Builders, $197,010.

116 LaSalle St.: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $110,070.

112 LaSalle St.: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $134,640

113 Royal St.: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $134,640.

107 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $175,410.

114 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: McLain Homes, $300,000.

