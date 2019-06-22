Where does your food come from?
It’s a question Beth James first heard from customers at farmers’ markets years ago. More people, she began to notice, wanted to know as much background as they could about what food they were about to eat. So when she decided to start milling her own rice at the James Rice Farm in Prairie Ronde two years ago, she decided to bring Prairie Ronde Rice straight to market.
And in farm-to-table fashion, customers can know where that rice came from.
“We decided what was best for us for the long term was to mill the rice on our farm," she said. "We’re unique in that regard. We only mill what we grow, which is one variety of rice. We can track everything down to the lot number of the seed that we use."
James began by bringing it to farmers’ markets in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. She saw the same people and got their feedback on how to improve the product. Once she felt it was really good, she reached out to restaurants directly about using her rice.
She got connected with a distributor in Texas. Prairie Ronde Rice is in several restaurants there. It’s also in New Orleans restaurants Herbsaint, Clancy’s and Carmo.
“All three of those restaurants really believe in buying local,” James said. “They like to know who their farmer is. Several chefs have been out to our mill to see it. People are very, very interested in where their food is coming from, especially chefs.”
James is also unique in that her mill a woman-owned rice mill. She’s also leaned heavily on Rolando Sanchez, her farmer and business partner who has worked there for over 30 years. He worked for her dad, who died in 2005.
“I’m older, and it’s sort of a way to say thanks,” she said. “Plus, he knows everything about milling now.”