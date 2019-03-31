Issued March 18-22
New Commercial
GENERAL RETAIL: 814 Rue Du Belier, Lafayette; Family Dollar, owner; Hankins Construction, applicant and contractor; $350,000.
Commercial Additions/Alterations
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1214 Coolidge St., Lafayette: Pharmacy Relocation/Renovation, owner; description, interior renovations, new pharmacy on 4th floor; Jason Bethany, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $2,871,817.
OTHER: 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Tuscany Square, owner; description, storage room only; Brian Marceaux, applicant; self, contractor; $11,000.
Commercial Demolitions
SERVICE STATION: 2004 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; PST LLC, owner and applicant; Delta Centre LLC, contractor; $30,000.
New Homes
333 Indian Mound Road, Lafayette: Robert Stelly; $288,000.
202 Oak Springs Lane, Carencro: Reed Properties of Acadiana; $148,000.
13 Flossmore Drive, Lafayette: Angela and Scott Hutchison; $918,000.
1950 Mills St., Scott: Brian Mouton; $39,894.
111 Rosedale Drive, Lafayette: Leduc Properties LLC; $207,000.
101 Benoit-Falgout Drive, A, Lafayette: Maxie Thibodeaux; $108,000.
101 Benoit-Falgout Drive, Lafayette: Reliance Real Estate Group LLC; $108,000.
100 Veranda Place, Youngsville: John And Lina Kelly; $562,000.
559 Langlinais Road, Lafayette Parish: Chad Falterman; $346,500.
106 Ballantre Road, Lafayette: AM Design Inc.; $270,000.