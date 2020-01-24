Lafayette-based IberiaBank generated fourth-quarter net income of $78.1 million, or $1.48 per share, down from $129 million, or $2.32 per share, for the same period in 2018.

The drop in the bank's profit stemmed from merger-related expenses from the upcoming purchase of IberiaBank by Memphis, Tennessee-based First Horizon — a $3.8 billion deal expected to close during second quarter this year.

Some of those expenses were disclosed. For example, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc. worked as a financial adviser on behalf of IberiaBank and was paid $4 million during the fourth quarter of the $29 million it's expected to receive through the course of the merger for its services. Goldman Sachs was paid $2.5 million when the purchase agreement was approved and will receive the remainder of $19.6 million for its services when the deal closes.

The combined bank, which will be branded as First Horizon, will have $55 billion in loans, $57 billion in deposits, $75 billion in assets and a market capitalization of $9 billion. It will rank as one of the top 25 banks in the U.S. in deposits and have branches located in 15 of the top 20 Southern metropolitan areas by population across 11 states.

So far, IberiaBank said that it's seen tangible progress since the deal was made public in early November.

Daryl Byrd, CEO of IberiaBank, said the company has continued to see "great business momentum" with clients and employees and sees a "strong lending pipeline" for new loans.

IberiaBank had $25 billion in deposits as of Dec. 31, up from $23 billion in December 2018.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $293 million during the fourth quarter, up from $265 million as of December 2018.

Shares of IberiaBank were trading at $74 per share Friday morning, down from its 52-week peak of $81 per share in May 2019. Its current market capitalization is $3.8 billion.

IberiaBank had more than 3,100 employees as of Sept. 30; First Horizon has more than 5,500 employees.

Byrd is expected to become executive chairman of the First Horizon board for a limited term.

