Adam Zayor, founder and CEO Lafayette-based FlyGuys, will speak at the Aviation International-Picture Your World! Webinar hosted by the University of Arizona Global Campus June 22.
The head of the company that specializes in drone services was invited by the university to speak about the company’s unique mission and offerings and will address high school and college students about the career opportunities in the aviation industry, company officials announced.
Zayor, who was projects control manager who analyzed the use of unmanned aerial vehicle technology, has experience managing industrial projects up to $850 million with teams up to 2,000 members.
The industry is facing an worker shortage as baby boomers retire and new generations need industry training and certificate ion to support the 87 million aviation jobs around the world. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of pilots is expected to increase by 4.8% by 2029.